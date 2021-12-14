Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.