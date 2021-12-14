Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equity Residential (EQR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) recently:

12/13/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $85.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Equity Residential have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Its decent third-quarter 2021 results mirrored robust physical occupancy, sustained pricing power improvement and lower bad debt net due to higher-than-anticipated resident receipts from governmental rent relief programs. In the reported period, Equity Residential also achieved positive total same store revenue growth quarter over quarter for the first time since the onset of the global health crisis. The residential REIT also raised its full-year guidance. It has a healthy balance-sheet position, and is banking on technology and scale to drive innovation and margin expansion. Yet, it has a significant exposure to the urban residential assets where the flexible working environment is still hurting demand. Also, elevated supply in some markets adds to its woes.”

12/7/2021 – Equity Residential is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $86.00 to $89.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Equity Residential had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

EQR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.13. 55,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $88.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.98.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.46%.

In related news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,803 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,656,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

