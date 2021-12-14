Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/26/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $23.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Nordstrom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/24/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $48.00.

11/11/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

10/22/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. 81,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

