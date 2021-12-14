Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SIGA Technologies (SIGA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) recently:

12/11/2021 – SIGA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/2/2021 – SIGA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – SIGA Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – SIGA Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2021 – SIGA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – SIGA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating.

11/13/2021 – SIGA Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2021 – SIGA Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

SIGA opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Antal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SIGA Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

