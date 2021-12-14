Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/10/2021 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

12/10/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Southwest Airlines was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

11/16/2021 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

10/22/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

