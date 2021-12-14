Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vermilion Energy (VET)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (TSE: VET):
- 12/1/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 12/1/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.50 to C$14.50.
- 11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “underpeform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$15.50.
- 11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00.
- 11/29/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.
- 11/29/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.00.
- 11/12/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00.
- 10/19/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Shares of VET traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,457. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.68. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$15.00.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
