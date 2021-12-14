Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $1.49. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 418,053 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth $44,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth $45,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology during the second quarter worth $73,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

