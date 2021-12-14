ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Market Cap of $22.10 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $22.10 million and $230,270.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,764.42 or 0.99545642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00045645 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00275268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.95 or 0.00395834 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00131822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001747 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

