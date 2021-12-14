Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.30.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA opened at $103.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.23. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.