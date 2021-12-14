Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.51. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $114.26 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

