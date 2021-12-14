Renasant Co. (RNST) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by 20.6% over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.

Shares of RNST opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

