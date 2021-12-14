Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.46 ($43.22).

A number of research firms recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Renault stock opened at €29.39 ($33.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.74 and its 200 day moving average is €32.32. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($82.82) and a one year high of €100.70 ($113.15).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

