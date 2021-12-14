ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SOL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NYSE:SOL opened at $6.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $424.07 million, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ReneSola by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ReneSola by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 36.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

