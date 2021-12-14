Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Rent-A-Center has raised its dividend by 391.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

