Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.