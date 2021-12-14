Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Green Plains Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

