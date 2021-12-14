ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock worth $12,241,097. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,244,838,000 after buying an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,315,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after buying an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after buying an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after buying an additional 80,251 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.49. 376,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,171. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.09. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

