Reviewing Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) & Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Horizon Bancorp 33.17% 12.65% 1.38%

35.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Bancorp $265.00 million 3.41 $68.50 million $1.98 10.49

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Horizon Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.37%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

