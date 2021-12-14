Reviewing Innovate (NYSE:VATE) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Innovate and Gulf Island Fabrication, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Innovate has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Island Fabrication has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovate and Gulf Island Fabrication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate -21.42% -19.94% -1.38% Gulf Island Fabrication -19.76% -9.72% -6.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovate and Gulf Island Fabrication’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate $1.01 billion 0.28 -$92.00 million ($3.02) -1.19 Gulf Island Fabrication $250.96 million 0.25 -$27.38 million ($2.07) -1.94

Gulf Island Fabrication has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovate. Gulf Island Fabrication is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Innovate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Innovate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovate beats Gulf Island Fabrication on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovate Company Profile

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects. The Clean Energy segment designs, builds, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles. The Telecommunications segment manages telecommunications business including a network of direct routes and provides voice communication services. The Insurance segment offers long-termcare, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage. The Life Sciences segment maintains controlling interests in Genovel Orthopedics, Inc. and R2 Technologies, Inc. through Pansend Life Sciences LLC. The Spectrum segment owns over-the-air broadcasting stations and spanish-language broadcast network. The Other segment represents all other businesses or investments that do not meet the definition of a segment individually or in the aggregate. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats. The Fabrication & Services segment engages in the fabrication of complex steel structures for offshore production and offshore wind developments as well as onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG and industrial facilities and also provides maintenance and other services in onshore facilities and on offshore platforms and performs municipal and civil works projects. The Corporate segment represents expenses that do not directly relate to the operating segments. The company was founded by Alden J. Laborde in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

