Reviewing Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -371.32% -82.62% -60.10% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 4.47% 23.53% 5.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $54.13 million 15.74 -$129.72 million ($4.34) -4.50 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $16.66 billion 0.54 -$3.99 billion $0.66 12.38

Zealand Pharma A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Zealand Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 0 4 0 0 2.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.76%. Given Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

