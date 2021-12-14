Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

RIGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

RIGL opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $408.70 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

