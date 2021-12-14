RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 46.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 51.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.2% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,681 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.86.

Shares of RNG opened at $188.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.09 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

