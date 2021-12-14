Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,250 ($56.16) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RIO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($70.17) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($55.50) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($70.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($68.98) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,990.77 ($65.95).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,802.50 ($63.47) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,682.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,349.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.87).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.57) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($25,235.50). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($61.68), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($25,410.39). Insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 in the last quarter.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

