Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $396.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post sales of $396.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $416.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.61 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $383.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

RBA traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,405,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,660,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

