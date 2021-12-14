Rite Aid (RAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st. Analysts expect Rite Aid to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rite Aid to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RAD opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a market capitalization of $701.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

