RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of RFM stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

