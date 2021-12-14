Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $43,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $1,161,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,230 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $351.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $353.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.80.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

