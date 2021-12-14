Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $296.00 to $326.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Rockwell Automation traded as high as $353.83 and last traded at $351.02, with a volume of 533486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $350.64.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.80.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $1,161,097.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,861 shares of company stock worth $8,495,230. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

