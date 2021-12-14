Roger Stott Sells 10,419 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($52,322.19).

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89. AJ Bell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 487 ($6.44). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJB. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.55) to GBX 400 ($5.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.07) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.29) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.88) to GBX 435 ($5.75) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.02) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AJ Bell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 394.17 ($5.21).

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

