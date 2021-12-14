Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Lowered by CJS Securities

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was downgraded by equities researchers at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $277.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. CJS Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.48. 863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,081. Rogers has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $273.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.89.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Rogers by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 215,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 154,845 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Rogers by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $8,394,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Rogers by 71.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,045 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

