Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 443 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 443 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 target price on Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 377.92.

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

