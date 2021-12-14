Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $581.35 Million

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post $581.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.70 million and the lowest is $581.00 million. Rollins reported sales of $536.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 50,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,554. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after purchasing an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

