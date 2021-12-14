Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 140 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.98) to GBX 140 ($1.85) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.53) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON RR opened at GBX 116.94 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.93. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.48 ($1.99). The company has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £983.84 ($1,300.17). Also, insider Angela Strank purchased 13,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.90) per share, for a total transaction of £19,843.20 ($26,223.34). Insiders have acquired a total of 156,072 shares of company stock worth $20,884,145 over the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

