Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 119,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Roscan Gold Company Profile
