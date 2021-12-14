Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RCGCF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 119,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Roscan Gold has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

