Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.86.
Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $151.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.61. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $98.11 and a 52 week high of $188.52.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
