Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $151.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.61. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $98.11 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

