Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROMJF opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Rubicon Organics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

