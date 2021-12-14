SAFE DEAL (SFD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $378,930.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $378,930.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004318 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.24 or 0.07957704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00078296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,139.00 or 1.00212127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,222,651 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,183 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.