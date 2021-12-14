Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will post $50.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $49.41 million. Safehold posted sales of $39.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $187.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $235.15 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $248.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.01.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 941,969 shares of company stock valued at $70,912,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,399,000 after buying an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Safehold by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.07. 122,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of -0.30. Safehold has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

