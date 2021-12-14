Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the November 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNPHY opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes prescription ophthalmic drugs, anti-rheumatic pharmaceuticals, and over-the-counter products.

