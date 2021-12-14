Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,524,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

