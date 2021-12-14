Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns Suspended Rating from Shore Capital

Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of LON:SAVE opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.73. Savannah Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 21.20 ($0.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.80 million and a PE ratio of -16.13.
About Savannah Energy
