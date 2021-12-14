Savix (SVX) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $253,917.97 and $7,653.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Savix coin can currently be bought for $4.41 or 0.00009395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00038281 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00200775 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 130,910 coins and its circulating supply is 57,533 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

