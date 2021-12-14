Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. 68,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,675. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

