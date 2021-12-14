Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after buying an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after buying an additional 1,320,474 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after buying an additional 658,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.53. 4,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

