Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

