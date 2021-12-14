Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 264,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after buying an additional 38,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,563,000 after buying an additional 126,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $757,000.

GIGB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

