Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.31. 42,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,802. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $254.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $1,858,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,877 shares of company stock worth $165,317,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

