Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 145.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after buying an additional 1,498,422 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after buying an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after buying an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,869,000 after purchasing an additional 737,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.24. 4,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.42.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

