Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on G24. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.40 ($81.35).

ETR G24 opened at €60.18 ($67.62) on Monday. Scout24 has a one year low of €56.94 ($63.98) and a one year high of €73.36 ($82.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.92.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

