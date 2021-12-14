Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scout24 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

OTCMKTS SCOTF opened at $72.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

